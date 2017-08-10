EDWARDSVILLE - A two-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning at Illinois State Route 143 and Interstate-55 in Edwardsville left one vehicle overturned at the scene.

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries in the crash, although the 58-year-old female driver was transported to Anderson Hospital afterward.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene at 8:57 a.m. Thursday to the two-vehicle crash.

“What looks like occurred was the black Hyundai was coming northbound of I-55 at Route 143 and that vehicle was turning left. When the vehicle did pull out in the intersection it struck a red Focus westbound on 143,” Kohlberg said. “The impact of the crash caused the driver of Focus to lose control and strike the median and overturn, landing in the eastbound lane of Highway 143.”

One of the motorists was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield and stop at an intersection, Kohlberg said. He said traffic remained open during the cleanup of the scene because of where the car landed in the intersection.

Lt. Kohlberg said there have been multiple serious accidents in Edwardsville recently and he encourages motorists to always use caution at intersections and pay attention to others driving near them. He also said it is extremely important to obey the traffic signals.

