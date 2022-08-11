EDWARDSVILLE – Around the same time multiple fire departments were responding to a blaze in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville, another call came out for an overturned vehicle in a crash on the street.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford described the crash as west of the fire scene.

Whiteford said the two incidents were not related; it was all just coincidentally in the same vicinity.

“We were dealing with the fire and three ambulance calls, including the crash,” the chief said.

Other agencies assisted the Edwardsville Fire Department with all the calls at once.

