Alton Fire Department responded to a crash on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday because Edwardsville Fire was tied up with a garage fire down the street. (Photos by Brad Piros).EDWARDSVILLE – Around the same time multiple fire departments were responding to a blaze in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville, another call came out for an overturned vehicle in a crash on the street.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford described the crash as west of the fire scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Whiteford said the two incidents were not related; it was all just coincidentally in the same vicinity.

“We were dealing with the fire and three ambulance calls, including the crash,” the chief said.

Other agencies assisted the Edwardsville Fire Department with all the calls at once.

More like this:

Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
4 days ago
Alton Police Investigate Crash On West Third and Piasa
Feb 14, 2025
Fatal Traffic Crash In Fairview Heights Under Investigation
Mar 26, 2025
Cynthia Tweedy Honored For Vital Role In Public Safety Dispatch: Other Madison County Law Enforcement Honored For Exemplary Service
Feb 4, 2025
Madison County Officers Recognized For Lifesaving Efforts
Jan 28, 2025

 