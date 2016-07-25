ALTON – A motorist lost control and flipped their car Monday afternoon on Hull Lane near the 1st Mid America Credit Union location off Broadway in Alton.

The scanner call to the Alton Fire and Police Departments came at about 3:16 p.m. of the overturned vehicle on Hull Lane. When the police and fire officials arrived, the person driving the vehicle had left the scene. Music was still loud in the car even with the driver no longer at the spot of the crash. The back door was open on the overturned vehicle.

Alton Police had the location secure at 3:35 p.m. and likely were searching for the person operating the overturned vehicle.

