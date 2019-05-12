EAST ALTON - A 2008 Ford Taurus Crossover Station Wagon maroon in color was taken by suspects with disguised faces, wearing hoodies at Kutter Park in East Alton around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, East Alton Police reported late in the evening.

The remaining occupants of the car were recovered from the scene by police and brought back to the East Alton Police station for questioning about the incident.

Initially, the stolen vehicle was occupied by one owner of the car and two other occupants and they were ordered out at gunpoint. One of the previous occupants was ordered back in, also at gunpoint, East Alton Police said.

Christian Cranmer and other East Alton Police continued to investigate the situation late Saturday night. The plate information and VIN number were relayed to other law enforcement agencies.

The Missouri license plates on the vehicle taken are HE8X5X. Anyone with any information about the incident, please contact the East Alton Police at 618-259-6212.

As soon as more is known about the situation, additional info will be released, East Alton Police said.

