Vehicle Loses Control On Ice, Strikes Rail Arms, Gates
February 25, 2022 7:21 AM
A vehicle lost control on the ice at the Humbert and Washington railroad tracks about 5:40 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Train traffic was stopped, while the railroad tracks were cleaned. The arms and crossing gates encountered significant damage.
There were no injuries reported in the accident.