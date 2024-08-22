Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON — A single-vehicle crash at the end of the Clark Bridge in Alton resulted in significant damage to a guardrail and a traffic lights power box Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers responding to the scene found the car lodged under the guardrail. The collision caused the traffic lights at Landmark and Highway 67 to go out, leading to potential traffic disruptions.

The police have not yet released information regarding any injuries from the accident. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

More like this:

Durbin Meets With Illinois Air Traffic Controllers
Mar 26, 2025
Ramp Closure At I-64 and Forest Park Avenue Announced
Mar 29, 2025
Duckworth Secures Commitments from FAA Acting Administrator to Address Number of Air Traffic Controllers Awaiting Medical Clearances to Return to Work
Mar 29, 2025

 