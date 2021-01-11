ALTON - A vehicle knocked down a power pole at College and Monterey in Alton at approximately 2 a.m. early Monday.

The red vehicle encountered major damage and seven homes on Monterey lost power immediately. However, Ameren Illinois isolated power to 25 to conduct repairs.

Alton Police and Fire responded to the scene with Ameren Illinois. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Ameren Illinois crews were there to set up to repair the damage and restore Monterey power outages.

No other information was yet available about the cause of the accident or the status of the driver.

