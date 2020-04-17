ALTON - A driver with three passengers tried to elude police in a chase in Alton early Friday afternoon, but crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole, snapping it in half, then flipped multiple times. All four passengers were ejected from the vehicle with serious injuries.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. and was right across from the Donald Sandidge Law Enforcement Center at Washington, close to Broadway in Alton.

The vehicle was a stolen car, which started the police chase on Oakwood in Alton. Alton Fire Department Ambulance and Alton Memorial Ambulance rushed the four crash victims to the hospital.

The vehicle had Texas license plates and encountered significant damage as it ended up on its top.

More information to come.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

