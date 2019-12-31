



TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Ellie Vazzana hit a lay-up with four seconds left in regulation to give Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County a 56-54 win over Edwardsville in the final of the 45th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament Saturday night at the Visitation gym.

The win gave the Red Knights its 14th championship in the last 16 tournaments of what’s become the biggest girls’ basketball holiday tournament in the St, Louis area. The Tigers were making their second appearance in the final, having won the tournament in their first appearance in 2017.

It was expected to be a great game between two great programs, and the final didn’t disappoint, as it was an evenly-matched, up-and-down game between two of the area’s best programs. Neither team had more than a four point lead late in the game, and the Tigers held one, at 51-47 just past the halfway mark of the period on a basket from Maria Smith. IWA fought back to tie on a basket from Natalie Potts and a pair of free throws by Saniah Tyler, then after a Smith free throw, went ahead on a three by Kate Rolfes with 1:47 to go.

Que Love scored shortly thereafter on a great reverse to tie the game, and the Red Knights held for the final shot. After a time out, Vazzana took a pass and drove in for the lay-up with four seconds left to give IWA the win.

Sophomore forward Sydney Harris led the Tigers with 17 points, while Love had 10 points on the night. Vanazza led IWA with 19 points, with Tyler scoring 15 and Rolfes adding 10.

Love and Harris were named to the all-tournament team, with Smith and forward Elle Evans being named to the second team.

The Tigers are now 13-1 on the year, and resume regular season play Jan. 7 at home in a Southwestern Conference game against East St, Louis in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off, then hosts O’Fallon in a key conference game Jan.10, with the tip coming at 6 p.m.

