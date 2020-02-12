Vault Room Opens in Glen Carbon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - On February 10 the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of a new 2,000-square-foot event space called Vault Room by Warehouse 29 located at 216 Evergreen Lane, Suite A in Glen Carbon. Article continues after sponsor message This chic industrial micro-venue is designed for smaller events and allows guests to customize the space to fit their needs. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending