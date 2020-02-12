GLEN CARBON - On February 10 the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of a new 2,000-square-foot event space called Vault Room by Warehouse 29 located at 216 Evergreen Lane, Suite A in Glen Carbon.

This chic industrial micro-venue is designed for smaller events and allows guests to customize the space to fit their needs.

