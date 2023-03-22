GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Lady Warriors are off to a great start this season. Two games, two shutouts, two wins, what's not to like?

After beating Collinsville 1-0 a week ago, Granite City followed that up with a 4-0 win over Belleville West. While not in the Southwestern Conference with these teams anymore, the Warriors will see them again in the postseason and that's why the wins really matter.

On a cold and windy night, the Warriors hosted the Maroons and played really well in the first half. Senior midfielder Madison Vasiloff had a good chance in the 8th minute when her shot from inside the 18-yard box drilled the post and went away.

Granite kept up a fast pace of play and moved the ball around well which led to their goal in the 26th minute. Freshman forward Lucy Klumpp scored her first high school goal to put her team ahead. It went on to be the game-winner.

Vasiloff had a shot narrowly go wide in the 32nd minute but finally scored a few minutes later.

She ran onto a perfect through ball from sophomore forward Savanhna Khammanyvong and slotted it home bottom left corner to double Granite City's lead in the 36th minute.

Vasiloff scored her second of the game in the 47th minute followed by a goal from Khammanyvong in the 56th minute.

Senior midfielder Ella Hickman and senior forward Emma Hogan also had assists on the night.

Senior goalkeeper Alivia Upshaw picked up her second straight shutout to open the season and had to make four saves against Belleville West.

After opening the season on the road at Collinsville, the Lady Warriors play five straight at home.

They'll be back in action tomorrow, March 23, when they host Mascoutah at 6:30 p.m.

