Vascular and vein surgery now on AMH campus
ALTON - Vascular and Vein Surgery of the Memorial Medical Group has established office hours in Suite 201 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus.
Dr. Hans Moosa, Dr. Richard Coats and Dr. Patrick Neville are the three physicians in the group.
All three surgeons are board-certified vascular specialists who treat the following:
- Lower extremity arterial reconstruction
- Open and endoluminal aneurysm repair
- Aneurysm repair
- Carotid surgery
- Surgery for varicose veins
- Treatment for non-healing leg ulcerations
- Percutaneous interventions for arterial disease
For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-222-1020 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org.