ONGOING

Registration for 11th St. Louis Teen Talent Competition – through December 31, 2020

https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/

FREE to enter

Online registration is now open for the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition for high school students in the bi-state St. Louis Metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register. This year the Preliminary Round of the competition will be conducted solely by video submissions. Students will be vying for scholarships, special awards, prizes, and the opportunity to compete in the Finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage. This event showcases the most talented teens in our region who excel in the performing arts. Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2020-2021 school year and must attend a high school/home school within a 50-mile radius from the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

National Museum of Transportation Mercedes Benz Car Raffle – through February 12

https://www.biddingowl.com/NationalMuseumofTransport

Win a 1992 600 SEL 12 cylinder engine black Mercedes Benz and support The National Museum of Transportation!

America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill – DVD release

$20

http://ow.ly/OjvK50CqObR

https://www.facebook.com/TheHillDoc

“America’s Last Little Italy” explores the deep historic roots of the Hill, St. Louis’ iconic Italian neighborhood. Italians who immigrated to St. Louis in search of the American Dream built a “Little Italy” in the city’s heart that still flourishes to this day. Similar neighborhoods in other urban areas have long ago lost their specifically Italian character, making the Hill the last of a dying breed.

National Museum of Transportation – through Jan 3

Holiday Festivities are happening at The National Museum of Transportation to get your season on track!

https://tnmot.org/event/e-desmond-lee-holiday-trains-on-track-2/

*NEW* this year - Outdoor Garden Scale Train

The Macy’s Famous Barr Holiday Train Exhibit

Mini-Train Holiday Express | $5 (weather permitting)

Holly, Jolly, Trolley (weather permitting)

Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Magical Mezzanine

Oh Deer, Santa’s Reindeer

Caroling on the Trolley

Holiday Shopping at Boxcar Boutique



A Little Magical Music

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/a-gift-for-you-a-little-magical-music-video/

In an effort to help our community during the pandemic, The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis is making their “A Little Magical Music “ video concert available to retirement facilities. It is their hope that this short virtual concert will bring some pleasure to a group that has most likely been in lock-down or shut in for many months. Understanding that these facilities generally use a DVD to provide entertainment that can be directed to individual apartments or to a small group in a meeting room, they have ordered DVDs to send to various facilities. If you have a loved one in such a facility, please send an email to info@chambermusicstl.org with the name and address of the facility and they will do their best to see that it is included in this program.

Moonstone Connections Podcast: Judith Cullen

https://linktr.ee/moonstoneconnections

Arts and entertainment impresario Sharon Hunter has created a new podcast, Moonstone Connections, to celebrate her colleagues in the arts and entertainment community. Each Connections episode will highlight both local and national arts figures. They will be approximately an hour long, with new episodes premiering on the third Tuesday of every month. The 2nd episode now available features guest Judith Cullen, Executive Director of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

Cinema St. Louis’ Cinema at Citygarden Competition

https://cinemastlouis.org/cinema-citygarden

The 7th edition of Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial co-presentation of Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and the Gateway Foundation – invites St. Louis-area filmmakers to let their imaginations blossom by creating short works that incorporate Nature as a key element. This juried competition will award cash prizes – $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place – to the top three entries. The winning shorts will then be featured as part of a program that will screen on Citygarden’s video wall starting Friday, May 28, 2021. In addition to the three cash-prize winners, other submitted works will be chosen to be part of the video-wall program, which will play on a loop from 5-10 p.m. daily and continue at Citygarden through Sunday, June 27, 2021. Deadline for entry is Friday, April 5, 2021.

DECEMBER

National Museum of Transportation Online Auction – December 1 – 8, Noon

https://tnmot.org/

Help the National Museum of Transportation get back on track! Bidding starts at noon on 12/1 and runs through noon on 12/8. Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences, including private access, behind the scenes, after-hours access, be a train conductor and more.

America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill PBS Screening – December 6, 4 p.m. & December 8, 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/TheHillDoc

https://www.ninenet.org/blogs/history/americas-last-little-italy-the-hill/

“America’s Last Little Italy” explores the deep historic roots of the Hill, St. Louis’ iconic Italian neighborhood. Italians who immigrated to St. Louis in search of the American Dream built a “Little Italy” in the city’s heart that still flourishes to this day. Similar neighborhoods in other urban areas have long ago lost their specifically Italian character, making the Hill the last of a dying breed.

Holiday Celebration (Pillsbury Cookie Concert) – December 7, 730 p.m.

Online

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/holiday-celebration/

A seasonal musical celebration.

St. Louis Teen Talent Pre-Competition Workshop II– December 12, 4 p.m.

Online

FREE

https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/

During the workshops, students will learn about the different facets of the Competition, topics include judging criteria, song choice, costuming & appearance, and overall production value.

Conducted via Zoom.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beethoven Bash – December 15, 7:30 p.m.

Online

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/beethoven-bash/

Celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

National WWII Museum Reel History Filmmaker Talks: Path to the Past – December 17, 11 a.m. -Noon

Online / Zoom

https://www.nationalww2museum.org/events-programs/events/128058-reel-history-filmmaker-talks-path-past

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans is hosting Reel History Filmmaker Talks featuring the locally producer “Path to the Past” documentary by St. Louisan Lou Baczewski. Nathan Huegen, Director of Educational Travel at the Museum hosts the online film discussion with Baczewski. This film is the incredible TRUE story of Louis "Louch" Baczewski. One tank division's journey against all odds and what may be the sadly unacknowledged true story behind the 2014 film Fury. Based on the 2013 book Louch, Path of the Past follows the harrowing journey of the only documented American tank crew to survive together from Normandy, France into Germany itself and in the same Sherman tank. As part of the US 3rd Armored Division, Louch fought through all five Major Campaigns of the European Theater of Operations, survived the Battle of Normandy, the Battle of Falaise, the Battle of Mons, The Hurtgen Forest, The Battle of the Bulge, fought Hitler's SS Own Division, and helped liberate Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp and V2 missile factory.

Sister City Circus Video Premiere – December 19

https://circusharmony.org/

2020 is known for many things, but one thing that may have been overlooked is that 2020 is the 60th anniversary of St. Louis, Missouri and Stuttgart, Germany being sister cities! To celebrate, Circus Harmony in St. Louis and Circus Circuli in Stuttgart formed a Peace through Pyramids partnership and co-created a show. Through a series of online meetings, workshops, and classes the troupes created 6 different circus acts and then filmed hem at iconic architectural locations in each of their cities. The combined video show, Sister City Circus, celebrating the two cities will premiere online on December 19.

JANUARY

Amadeus 265 – January 25-26

Online

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/amadeus-265/

The annual birthday tribute to Wolfgang Amadeus.

FEBRUARY

Lovefest, The Romantics – February 8-9, 7:30 p.m.

Online

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/lovefest-the-romantics/

Our tribute to romance in music continues with works from the Romantic era.

MARCH

All About You (Pillsbury Cookie Concert) – March 1, 7:30pm

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/all-about-you/

A concert of music chosen by YOU! Program TBA

Circus Harmony Cookbook and Show – March 16

Baroque Masters – March 22, 7:30 p.m.

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/baroque-masters/

Saint Louis favorite Nicholas McGegan brings his charm, wit and Baroque expertise to his annual CMSSL visit. Program TBA

APRIL

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Finals – April 3

The Fabulous Fox

https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/

Czech Mates – April 12 – 13, 7:30 p.m.

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/czech-mates/

Music from the rich traditions of Bohemia

Invitation to the Dance (Pillsbury Cookie Concert) – April 26, 7:30pm

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/invitation-to-the-dance/

Chamber music inspired by dance.

MAY

20th Century Unlimited – May 10, 7:30pm

Online

https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/20th-century-unlimited/

Saint Louis Symphony Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin leads some of the 20th century’s greatest chamber works.

More like this: