VANDALIA, IL – Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with a special event on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The free party, a tradition at the site since 1973, runs from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Local historian Dale Timmerman will lead visitors in songs such as “America” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin Kaegy from the Bond County Historical Society will deliver a presentation at 1:00 p.m. on Lincoln and his connection to slavery here in Illinois.

Vandalia Statehouse is the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois. It served as the state capitol from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is located at 315 W. Gallatin St., Vandalia, IL 62471.

For more information, visit the Vandalia Historical Society on Facebook or call the Statehouse at 618-283-1161.

More like this:

History Of American Pies Focus On Oct. 4, 2025, Program At Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site
Oct 1, 2025
Senator Harriss Invites Families to Share Veterans’ Stories for Illinois Capitol Display
3 days ago
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Honoring 93 Illinois Veterans With Final Flight Of 2025 Season
Oct 8, 2025
It’s Almost Sweater Weather: Enjoy These Autumn Events At Illinois State Parks And Historic Sites
Sep 17, 2025
612North Hosts Festive Friendsgiving Brunch in Downtown St. Louis
6 days ago

 