VANDALIA, IL – Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with a special event on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The free party, a tradition at the site since 1973, runs from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Local historian Dale Timmerman will lead visitors in songs such as “America” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin Kaegy from the Bond County Historical Society will deliver a presentation at 1:00 p.m. on Lincoln and his connection to slavery here in Illinois.

Vandalia Statehouse is the oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois. It served as the state capitol from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is located at 315 W. Gallatin St., Vandalia, IL 62471.

For more information, visit the Vandalia Historical Society on Facebook or call the Statehouse at 618-283-1161.

More like this: