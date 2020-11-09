EDWARDSVILLE — A vandal strikes Madison County for the second time in two days.

On Sunday morning, the Madison County Facilities Department received notification that tires on county-owned vehicles parked in the lot on Hillsboro Avenue were slashed. There were 21 tires damaged on five Probation and two Community Development vehicles.

Damages are estimated to be around $3,000, and vehicles will have to be towed from the lot to replace tires on five Chevrolet impalas and two Ford F150 pick-up trucks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred sometime after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The vandal also reportedly slashed tires on nearby parked U.S. Postal trucks.

On Friday, crews spent several hours cleaning up graffiti painted on the Courthouse. Workers discovered “BLM” sprayed painted on two sides of the building along Main Street and St. Louis Avenue shortly after arriving to work.

The damage reportedly took place sometime after 4 a.m. The County spent approximately $80 on paint remover to clean up the graffiti.

In 2014, Madison County spent $1.4 million renovating the historic marble Courthouse built in 1915.

Edwardsville Police are investigating the latest act of vandalism, as well as previous incidents that took place at nearby businesses and other government offices. Please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131 if you have any information.

More like this: