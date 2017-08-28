ROXANA – Valmeyer emerged victorious in Saturday's Lady Shell Volleyball Tournament at Larry Milazzo Gym, defeating RHS in the final by a 25-23, 25-14 score. Matches were also held in the auxiliary gym at Milazzo Gym and in the Roxana Junior High gym.

The Shells reached the final with a 25-16, 25-22 win over Bunker Hill in the semifinals of the first-place bracket from group play held Monday and Tuesday; the Pirates got the final by upending Civic Memorial 25-22, 25-15.

Braeden Lackey led the Shells with seven points from serve, with Riley Winfree adding four points and an ace and Abby Zangori three points; Macie Lucas had four assists for Roxana while Hannah Kelley had two blocks and Lackey had three kills.

The Minutemaids took third with a 16-25, 25-16, 18-16 win over CM. Brussels finished in fifth place with a 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 win over East Alton-Wood River, with Jersey finishing seventh with a 28-26, 23-25, 15-13 win over Marquette Catholic; in the bracket semifinals, the Raiders defeated the Panthers 25-22, 18-25, 15-8 while the Oilers relegated the Explorers to the seventh-place match with a 16-25, 25-23, 15-13 triumph.

Against the Oilers, Peyton Kline had 23 assists and 12 points from serve, Regina Guehlstorf had seven kills and five blocks and Carly Creel added 20 digs; against the Panthers, Kline led with 26 assists and 11 points, Lauren Heinz had four aces on serve, Brooklyn Taylor 10 kills, Creel 15 digs and Guehlstorf six blocks.

Granite City finished ninth in the tournament with a pair of win in the third-place group bracket, defeating Hardin-Calhoun 25-18, 25-20 in a semifinal match and Gillespie 25-11, 25-10 in that bracket's final; the Miners reached that bracket's final with a 25-20, 24-26, 15-12 win over Piasa Southwestern; Calhoun finished 11th with a 25-16, 21-25, 15-8 win over Southwestern.

McGivney Catholic took 13th place in the tournament with a 21-25, 25-23, 15-5 win over Mount Olive in the group fourth-place semifinals and 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 win over Dupo in the 13th-place match; Dupo defeated Madison 25-20, 25-12 in that bracket's other semifinal, while the Trojans defeated the Wildcats 25-20, 18-25, 15-12 in the 15th-place match.

