With Matt Carpenter dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder, the St. Louis Cardinals made a move to bolster their depth this morning as they have announced the recall of infielder Breyvic Valera from Memphis (AAA).

The Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month award for the month of August, Valera hit 346 with 5 HRs and 18 RBIs in his last 25 games for the Redbirds and has a career .303 batting average/.359 on-base percentage in his 800 games.

The 25-year old Valera will join the Cardinals and be available for tonight’s game in San Diego. He has been assigned uniform No. 41 and when he plays, will become the 11th Cardinal player to make his MLB debut this season.

Meanwhile, with Valera joining the other recent call-ups from Memphis, outfielder Magnerius Sierra has been promoted from Springfield (AA) to join the Redbirds as their playoff run begins tomorrow.

Sierra began the season at Palm Beach (A+) and then appeared in 13 games with the Cardinals (.365/.400) before playing in 81 games at Springfield. He is in the midst of a 4-game hitting streak (.300, 6-20).

UDPATE: Breyvic Valera will make his MLB debut tonight, playing 2B and batting 7th against San Diego…



#STLCards vs. San Diego (9/5):

Bader CF

Grichuk LF

DeJong SS

J. Martinez 1B

Molina C

Piscotty RF

Valera 2B

Mejia 3B

Wacha P — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 5, 2017

