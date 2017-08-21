EDWARDSVILLE —Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is declaring a vacancy on the Metro East Sanitary District and is accepting applications for the position.

Prenzler appointed three board members to the MESD in May, including longtime County Board member Helen Hawkins. Hawkins resigned from MESD earlier this month and was re-appointed back on the County Board.

Charlie J. Brinza and Donald Sawicki, both of Granite City, were also appointed to MESD.

With advice and consent of the county board, Prenzler is expected appoint Hawkin’s replacement in September.

The MESD was founded in 1974 following the dissolution of the East Side Levee and Sanitary District by voters.

Candidates must be registered voters in Madison County and live in the MESD. Candidates can submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by bringing it to the County Board Office, Room 165, via mail, 157 N. Main St., Suite 165, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 or via email to coboard@co.madison.il.us by Sept. 8

