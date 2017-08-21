EDWARDSVILLE —Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is declaring a vacancy on the Metro East Sanitary District and is accepting applications for the position.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Prenzler appointed three board members to the MESD in May, including longtime County Board member Helen Hawkins. Hawkins resigned from MESD earlier this month and was re-appointed back on the County Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Charlie J. Brinza and Donald Sawicki, both of Granite City, were also appointed to MESD.

With advice and consent of the county board, Prenzler is expected appoint Hawkin’s replacement in September.

The MESD was founded in 1974 following the dissolution of the East Side Levee and Sanitary District by voters.

Candidates must be registered voters in Madison County and live in the MESD. Candidates can submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by bringing it to the County Board Office, Room 165, via mail, 157 N. Main St., Suite 165, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 or via email to coboard@co.madison.il.us by Sept. 8

More like this:

Granite City Mayor Parkinson Thanks Agencies for Swift Tornado Response, Residents Who Still Need Help Urged To Call 211
May 27, 2025
New Jersey County Treasurer Appointed
Apr 17, 2025
Century-Old Trees Toppled By Devastating Storm In Wilson Park In Granite City, Cleanup Underway
May 19, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Yesterday
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow Reflects On Former Mayor Thompson’s Lasting Influence
Jul 2, 2025

 