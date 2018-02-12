PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to approximately 550 graduates after the fall 2017 semester.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture ceremony was in the morning of Dec. 16, while students in the College of Liberal Arts and Education and the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science graduated in the afternoon. The day marked UW-Platteville's 199th commencement ceremony.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is in Southwest Wisconsin, fewer than 30 miles from both the Illinois and Iowa borders. UW-Platteville's 8,400 undergraduate and graduate students may choose from 41 majors, 66 minors and 17 pre-professional programs. The Distance Education program offers two undergraduate and six graduate programs.

Included among the graduates was John Radke of Bethalto, who earned a degree in Business Administration.

More like this: