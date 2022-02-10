EDWARDSVILLE – UT Martin grabbed the lead late in Thursday's contest and held on for a 67-62 win over SIUE women's basketball at First Community Arena.

The game was the sixth annual Education Day sponsored by Phillips 66 contest as youngsters from the area joined the crowd for a day of basketball and fun.

"It's really awesome having this Education Day that we had here," said SIUE Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith. "Due to Covid, we haven't had it in a year or so, but all around, a great experience to have young community members out here cheering us on. Phillips 66 being involved in that is really awesome, and SIUE is a great place - a great place to bring your families, we have some great events here. Just so happy we had that day today - even though the score didn't go our way, but appreciate everyone coming out and hope to see them back here soon."

Smith said UT Martin gave SIUE everything it had.

"They wouldn't go away and it's a team like that where you've got to be focused every single possession," said Smith. "In the second half, I don't think we did as well of a job on the defensive end as we did in the first. A defensive focus for us for a full 40 minutes is what we need every night."

SIUE, now 9-15 overall and 5-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference, led by as many as 10 points in the game, but the Skyhawks kept pecking away at the lead in the second half. After its first lead of the game in the fourth period, UT Martin went on a quick 8-1 run that made the difference.

"We have to be more focused, attention to detail, taking care of the basketball, and being strong with it too," said Smith. "It's a fundamental focus. Us as coaches have to drill it into them and have them understand that, but players go out there and have to be really focused on that aspect of the game."

Both teams recorded 26 turnovers, but the difference may have been the play on the offensive glass as UT Martin edged SIUE on second-chance points 16-5 despite the Cougars grabbing more offensive rebounds 13-10.

Gabby Nikitinaite led SIUE with 18 points while Mikayla Kinnard pumped in 13. Allie Troeckler joined them with six points. Nikitinaite and Troeckler each had six rebounds.

Holly Forbes starred for the Skyhawks, which improved to 8-15 overall and 5-7 in the OVC, with 18 points. Shae Littleford added 15. Seygan Robins scored 13 points off the bench.

SIUE will have one day to prepare for Saturday's 1 p.m. contest at home against Tennessee Tech.

"We've got to focus in practice tomorrow, focus on the scout, understanding that they're going to bring their best basketball," Smith said. "It's February now, it's time for us to bring our best basketball."

