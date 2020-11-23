The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for chicken and beef samosa products containing spring roll pastries that have been recalled by the manufacturer, Tee Yih Jia (TYJ) Food Manufacturing, due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

