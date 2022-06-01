EDWARDSVILLE - U.S. Congressman Mike Bost has offered his endorsement to Jeff Connor as the next Madison County Sheriff and had the following to say regarding him.

“Our Police have faced great oppression over the past few years. Police work has changed drastically, and we need the right leader with the right experience.

That is why I am endorsing Jeff Connor to be the next Sheriff of Madison County.

Connor has over 36 years of experience as a police officer, ranging from working patrol, detectives, to middle and upper management within his departments. Connor retired from Granite City as the Assistant chief to become the Chief Deputy of Madison County, where he serves today.

Connor is the commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis, working to help solve some of the most heinous murders on both the Illinois and Missouri sides of the river.

This is a critical election. We need you to get out and vote on June 28.

Vote Republican.

Vote Jeff Connor for Sheriff.”

“Congressman Mike Bost has always been a supporter of law enforcement,” said Connor. “I am honored to hear his insights of my qualification to be the next Madison County Sheriff.”

To see a list of Republican Sheriff Candidate Jeff Connor’s endorsements please visit https://jeffconnorforsheriff.com/endorsements/

