WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15)announced that she will not be attending the State of the Union on Tuesday night in protest of Joe Biden's record with the American people.

"Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union Address, which celebrated a secure border, support for our military, and American energy independence," Miller said. "Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings. I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies."

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller cited Biden's recent lies about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the entire continental United States, in addition to the lies Biden told about illegally taking classified documents as Vice President and his involvement in his family’s business dealings with China. She also cited Biden’s lies about gas prices and his lies about the impact his “Green Bad Deal” policies are having on energy prices.

"I will be giving my guest ticket to Air Force Colonel (Ret) Mark A. Hurley of Sherman, Illinois, who retired from the military because of Biden’s unjust COVID vaccine mandate. Biden used the COVID vaccine mandate as a political purge to force the best and the brightest out of our military, and Biden has still failed to provide accountability for his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan more than two years ago."

Colonel (Ret) Mark A. Hurley released the following statement regarding Biden's State of the Union Address:

“It’s an honor to be able to personally thank Congresswoman Miller and Speaker McCarthy for their efforts to end the COVID vaccine requirement for military members. These legislative leaders continued the battle we did not have time to complete through our normal chain of command,” said Col. Hurley. “We are truly grateful for the thousands of military careers they have saved.”

More like this: