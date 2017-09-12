EDWARDSVILLE - U.S. News & World Report ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville among the best Regional Universities Midwest for the 14th consecutive year and among the top 15 public universities in that category. SIUE is also rated among the top Midwest Regionals for least amount of student debt upon graduation. The listing is in the magazine’s “Best Colleges of 2018” issue that was released today.

SIUE was featured at number 70 in this year’s rankings of 165 Regional Universities Midwest. The University is 15th overall among public universities in that category. The U.S. News overall scores are based on the reputation of SIUE in higher education, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.

“It is an exhilarating time at SIUE with innovative academic programming being introduced as we continue providing students with a high-quality, affordable education in a vibrant campus environment,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We appreciate that U.S. News recognizes the dedication, quality and success of our faculty and staff.”

SIUE recorded its ninth largest all-time enrollment for fall 2017 and online enrollment reached a record 854 students. The School of Nursing (SON) posted record enrollment for the fall semester with 1,435 students enrolled in its doctoral, master’s and baccalaureate programs. The School expects to build on its momentum by introducing a new direct entry program for first time freshmen with a 23 or better ACT score beginning fall 2018. SIUE set a third record by increasing its Latino student population by six percent to 593.

“The fall 2017 freshman class is as diverse as any ever enrolling at SIUE and has the second highest mean ACT score on record at 23.4” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “We are encouraged that freshman applications for fall 2018 are running 42 percent ahead of same date last year.”

Regional universities are considered to have a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs, but few doctoral programs. The 659 universities in this category are ranked against their peer group in one of four geo­graphic regions (North, South, Midwest and West), because they tend to draw students most heavily from surrounding states.

