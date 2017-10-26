EDWARDSVILLE - The restoration of the U.S. Navy A7E Cosair plane at Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park is complete and at noon today it is going back to its display pylon thanks to the help of Keller Construction.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said a dedication will be coming around Veterans Day for the historic plane.

Miles said the plane at Edwardsville Township Park is a significant component of Edwardsville history and he is glad the community responded to help raise funds to bring it back to life with a fresh look.

The Flight Deck Veterans were a huge help, he said, on the project, with their many years of experience.

“The Flight Deck Veterans have many years experience in historic aircraft restoration,” he said.

In October 2016, Edwardsville Township approved a contract with the Flight Deck Veterans Group, a nationwide nonprofit organization based in Tennessee for the restoration of the historic aircraft on display at Township Park. The Flight Deck Veterans Group restores aircraft as a part of its mission of veterans serving veterans and to pass on the history and legacy of veterans and flight deck operations

Article continues after sponsor message

In May 2017, the aircraft was lowered from the pylon by Keller Construction and restoration work began. Volunteers from the Flight Deck Veterans Group completed required maintenance on the aircraft, including cleaning, sanding, and replacing aluminum panels.

In July, the Township received approval from the National Naval Aviation Museum to place Admiral Timothy J. Keating on the rail of the aircraft. Admiral Keating served as commander of Carrier Group Five, the U.S. 5th Fleet, the U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, and the U.S. Pacific Command. He retired in 2009 after more than 38 years of service and was the first Navy officer to head Northern Command Na NORAD. Most significant to the project, Admiral Keating was an A7 pilot with the VA-82, the Marauders, on the USS Nimitz in 1975 – the same squadron the Township’s aircraft was assigned to.

Final restoration work was completed by the Flight Deck Veterans Group earlier this week.

The restoration is the culmination of a multi-year project to restore the historic aircraft, which had remained on the pylon since it was originally installed in Township Park by Keller Construction in 1991.

After establishing a Community fund with the Edwardsville Community Foundation, the Township launched MISSON: PRESERVATION, The Campaign to Restore the Plane, a three-tiered approach to raising the funds necessary to restore the aircraft to ‘display ready condition’ as defined by the U.S. Naval Aviation Museum, from whom the aircraft is on loan from.

The Flight Deck Veterans Group has restored historic aircraft across the country including an F-14 Tomcat on display on the historic USS Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina and the Fast Eagle 102, the first F-14 Tomcat to shoot down another aircraft in combat, on display at the Commemorative Air Force’s High Sky Wing in Midland Texas. For more information about the Flight Dec Veterans Group, visit www.fdvg.org.

More like this: