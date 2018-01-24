ALTON - Alton Police Chief, Jake Simmons, said an arrest has been made following the robbery of the U.S. Bank on Washington in Alton, which occurred November 29th, 2017.

Diandre R. Brown, 29, of Granite City, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service in relation to the November robbery.

Brown has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery of a financial institution with bond set at $500,000.

Simmons said Brown was discovered to be the culprit using "good old fashion police work."

Two detectives with the Alton Police Department are currently in route back to Alton from Atlanta following questioning.

It cannot be a confirmed at this time if Brown is the same suspect from other recent area robberies but does seem to match the description.

Brown is also known by police in the area.

Simmons said that with in a few days other agencies will meet with the State's Attorney and work on possible additional charges.

Simmons commended the work on the various departments throughout the area to help solve the case.

