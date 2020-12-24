EAST ST. LOUIS - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois on Wednesday announced charges of an investigation completed by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) including kidnapping charges and obstruction of justice charge. Kendrick Frazier, 34, and Kenwyn Frazier, 36, were each charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Kein W. Eastman from East St. Louis on or around Aug. 13.

The PSEG which investigated this federal case consists of 16 Illinois State Police officers from the Division of Criminal Investigation, four from the East Saint Louis Police and assistance from partnering federal officers. This partnership between the ISP and a local police department adopts the best approaches of other law enforcement units to the unique challenge and environment of violent crime.

While the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit investigates every homicide in East Saint Louis, PSEG investigates other violent felonies, including non-fatal shootings, aggravated assault, sexual assault and robbery. PSEG works directly alongside East Saint Louis detectives assigned to the unit. PSEG’s investigations of targeted non-fatal crimes are designed to address escalating violence and fatal violent crime at the community and neighborhood level.

Since October, PSEG investigations have led to eight felony charges by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges include three aggravated discharge of a firearm, four aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery of a police officer. Two of the aggravated discharge of a firearm involved incidents of an alleged shooter firing multiple rounds into homes where there were children present.

The PSEG unit has obtained felony charges for four defendants from federal prosecutors.

In addition to the efforts of PSEG, the ISP detailed other efforts in 2020 confronting violent crime:

Establishing a statewide, ISP-lead violent crime, intelligence task force including the East Saint Louis Police Department and other agencies with concentrated violent crime challenges.

Creating a separate statewide Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with primary missions including investigation and prevention of violent crime.

Establishment of an additional eighth DCI investigative “zone” in Southern Illinois with new jurisdictional lines freeing up Zone 6 to concentrate on urban violent crime.

Assignment of new leadership to ISP DCI Zone 6, Acting Captain Abigail Keller focused on a metrics, results-driven approach to criminal investigations.

Assignment of new criminal intelligence analyst positions to Zone 6 starting in 2021. These analysts collect information to further investigations and ensure resources are employed strategically.

Assignment of federal Drug Enforcement Agent Task Force Officer to the PSEG unit to link crimes driven by illegal drug trafficking to non-fatal violent crime.

ISP District 11 Criminal Patrol increased police presence and assist with patrol duties. They have also assisted with special details including security at many of the protests this past summer, have used them for polling site security in East St. Louis for the primary and general elections and at food distribution sites.

Finalizing property details for a future home for a new ISP District Headquarters in the East St. Louis area.

