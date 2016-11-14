EAST ALTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, invites you to join us for a river pool management presentation and discussion provided by the St. Louis District Water Control Office on November 21 and 22, 2016. The presentation will provide information on Mississippi River pool management, river issues, current projects, and plans for the future.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the river pool management presentation, Corps staff from lock-and-dam sites, Corps natural resource management staff, and project managers will be available to answer any questions. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are required.

The times and locations for the two open houses are as follows:

Monday, November 21, 2016: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center

13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton IL 62037



Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton IL 62037 November 22, 2016: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Clarence Cannon National Wildlife Refuge

37599 County Rd. 206, Annada, MO 63330

For more information about these events please contact either Kimberly Rea at 636-899-0050 or Tommy Smith at 618-462-6979.

More like this: