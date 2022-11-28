U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Hosts Four Public Workshops For Mel Price Locks and Dam Water Control Manual Revision
ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting four public workshops for the Melvin Price Locks and Dam water control manual revision. Workshops will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 1–3 p.m. and from 6–8 p.m. at the National Great Rivers Museum located at #2 Locks and Dam Way in Alton, Illinois, and Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1–3 p.m. and from 6–8 p.m. at the Grafton City Hall located at 118 E Main St. in Grafton, Illinois.
Information will be available at the workshop regarding the Melvin Price water control manual revision, current operations, and proposed raising of maximum drawdown.
All interested persons are invited to attend the workshops and provide comments. Representatives from the St. Louis District Water Control Office will be present to answer questions and provide information.
