U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Celebrate 150th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District kicked off its 150th Anniversary celebration with great reception recently at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton.

Col. Kevin Golinghorst, Commander, USACE St. Louis District, Grafton Mayor Michael R. Morrow, and Alton Mayor David Goins, signed proclamations recognizing the District’s history, partnerships, and contributions to the region.

On February 19, 1872, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established a new district in Saint Louis, the Gateway to the West, and few could have foreseen this auspicious occasion of their 150th Anniversary would usher in a successful long-lasting partnership between the states of Missouri, Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps in Saint Louis.

“Today, we celebrate a history of innovation with our partners, without which we could not deliver the vital engineering solutions that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the regions we are so proud to service and, most importantly, the people living in these regions,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, Commander, USACE St. Louis District.

“I was trying to imagine what the Mississippi River was like 150 years ago and I am in awe by the progress that has occurred over fifteen decades. We don’t do this alone; It’s the teamwork between our local and state partners that has made it possible. "

Mayor Morrow said he was extremely proud of the Corps of Engineers for all their work over the years. Morrow was in command of the St. Louis Corps District from 1999-2002 and had a 33-year career with the Corps of Engineers and military.

“The St. Louis Corps of Engineers District covers 355 miles of Missouri and Illinois and that includes the river and four lakes and five locks and dams," he said. "The Corps of St. Louis in St. Louis is ranked up there as one of highest recreational provides of lakes and rivers in the country.”

The National Great Rivers Museum and Melvin Price Lock and Dam are both located in Alton. Alton Mayor David Goins joined Morrow in recognizing the District’s historic impact on the city of Alton and his constituents and addressed the path forward.

“As you know, our city experiences flooding just like Grafton, and the Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District help mitigate and get through it,” Goins said. We are looking forward to a continued partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District now and in the future and I welcome this opportunity and this great partnership.

"Thank you for 150 years of service and we look back at the many great things that have happened and the many great things that will continue to happen as we move forward into a new season," he concluded.

The Saint Louis District supports local sponsors in their operations and management of 230 miles of levees within Missouri and 495 within Illinois, which reduces flood risks for over 208,000 people and nearly 604,000 acres of economic and agricultural interests in the region, amounting to $23.4B in property value between the states and the people the District services.

Moreover, Missourians and Illinoisans who live in the Saint Louis District’s boundaries have enjoyed a reduction in flooding risk, consistent and reliable improvements in navigation, recovered ecosystems, and unique services such hydropower, drinking water, and access to world-class recreation at Mark Twain and Wappapello Lakes in Missouri and Carlyle, Rend and Shelbyville Lakes in Illinois, which attract millions of visitors every year.

In solidarity with the District, and to commemorate this significant milestone in its history, local and state partners issued proclamations honoring the Corps' contributions to their areas and constituents.

The St. Louis District, comprised of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists, and leaders will celebrate their 150th Anniversary from February through September in solidarity with their community, State, and Federal partners, and will continue, in the spirit of their motto, "essayons’ or the French word (let us try) to deliver engineering solutions to tough challenges for the growth and prosperity of Missourians, Illinoisans, and the Nation.

Governor of Missouri Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, mayors partaking in the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, and Mayor of Grafton, Illinois, Hon. Michael Morrow, all signed proclamations or certificates of recognition of the St. Louis District’s history of service.

“On behalf of the citizens of Grafton, we want to wish the Corps a very happy 150th Anniversary,” Morrow said. “The Saint Louis District has been instrumental in protecting and enhancing the eco-habitat for the migratory birds that use our waterfront. Tourism is the lifeblood of our city and eco-tourism brings hundreds of visitors to our waterfront every year to view eagles, pelicans, and a wide array of diverse waterfowl.

