ST. LOUIS - April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month and Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, is raising awareness about the importance of early detection.

“It is very important for men to go to a primary care provider or urologist if anything feels abnormal,” said Gregory Auffenberg, MD. “This cancer occurs in an area that is sensitive, and it can often cause anxiety for some patients. Do not be afraid to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.”

Dr. Auffenberg said testicular cancer can affect people at any age, but it is most often found in men ages 15 to 40 years old. This type of cancer occurs when healthy cells in the testicle become altered. Some symptoms include a lump or enlargement in either testicle, feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, dull ache in the abdomen or groin, sudden collection of fluid in the scrotum, and pain or discomfort in a testicle or the scrotum. Dr. Auffenberg said symptoms often only impact one testicle.

“When it is found early, testicular cancer is one of the most treatable and curable forms of cancer,” said Dr. Auffenberg. “We recommend men perform self-exams once a month so you will recognize it if something feels different. The ability to cure the disease depends on how soon it is discovered. If you find something, seek care before it evolves into a more serious issue.”

Testicular cancer has a survival rate of 95%. USL recommends seeking an appointment with a medical professional if you detect any pain, swelling or lumps in your testicles or groin area.

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

