ST. LOUIS - Urology of St. Louis (USL) is shining a light on the importance of men’s health during National Men’s Health Month in June. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), studies show that men are less likely to visit a doctor. USL wants to remind men that staying on top of their health and wellness is key to living a long healthy life.

“Eating right and regular exercising habits are the recipe to having a healthy lifestyle,” said Urologist Dr. Christopher Jaeger. “But one other healthy habit that is often forgotten is the importance of seeing a primary care physician to receive annual wellness checks. When patients stay up to date on their care, they are more likely to catch any illnesses or cancers sooner than they would have without seeing a doctor. Various health conditions that men are at risk for can often be detected early, and when they’re detected early, it can sometimes lead to more successful outcomes.”

Dr. Jaeger said millions of men each year have prostate conditions that affect their daily living, including cancer, enlarged prostate and prostatitis.

“We recommend men 55 and older to visit their urologist for an annual prostate screening, or sometimes earlier, depending on family health history and race,” said Dr. Jaeger. “A testicular exam is also recommended for men of all ages each year during their annual health and wellness visit. Our goal is to educate our patients and help give them the tools they need to live a healthy life. We also recommend men perform testicular self-exams once a month to recognize if something feels different.”



USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

