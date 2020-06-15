Urgent Need: Red Cross Releases Blood Drive Dates, Now Testing All Blood Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Urgent need for blood donors to help prevent summer shortage

$5 Amazon.com Gift Card for all who come to give in June ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Beginning today and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products. Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.” The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.* Blood drive safety precautions To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30: Illinois Area Blood Drives Greene Carrollton 7/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street Greenfield 7/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street _______________ Jersey Dow 6/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dow Southern Baptist Church, 24735 Dow Rd Jerseyville 6/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway 6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walgreens, 705 S. State St. 7/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State _______________ Macoupin Brighton 6/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 305 N. Maple Street Mount Olive 7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138 Shipman 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St. Staunton 6/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Assembly Church, 1330 South Hackman Street 7/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Hospital of Staunton, 400 Caldwell _______________ Madison Alton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street 6/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave Bethalto 7/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St 6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St 6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza 7/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia 7/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia East Alton 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr Edwardsville 6/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street Glen Carbon 6/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach 7/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Godfrey 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Rd. 7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 7/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road 7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd Hamel 7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 6/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane 6/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive 7/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Marine 7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St Maryville 7/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459 Troy 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe 7/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Associated Bank, 304 Bargraves Blvd. Worden 6/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Worden American Legion, 237 W Wall St. _______________ Bond Greenville 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive 7/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street Pocahontas 7/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Clay Flora 6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343 6/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street Louisville 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Albers 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive Aviston 7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street Bartelso 6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 South Washington Breese 7/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut Carlyle 6/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1471 Fairfax Street Hoffman 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 8700 Huey Road Saint Rose 6/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street Trenton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50 _______________ Coles Charleston 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison 7/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street 7/2/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street 7/2/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 910 West Polk 7/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison Mattoon 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple 6/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street, PO Box 875 6/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 1220 South 19th Street 6/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Side Nazarene, East Side Nazarene Church, 2129 S 9th Street 7/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road 7/2/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Home Depot, 1301 Fort Worth Way _______________ Crawford Hutsonville 7/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville Community Center, 116 North Main Street Robinson 6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Highway 1 6/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln 6/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen 7/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln _______________ Cumberland Neoga 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th _______________ Effingham Effingham 6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heartland Dental, 1200 Network Centre Drive 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 6/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 6/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave Teutopolis 7/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 S Pearl _______________ Fayette Ramsey 7/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson Saint Elmo 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40 6/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Conagra Foods, 1000 Brewbaker Drive Vandalia 7/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street _______________ Jasper Sainte Marie 6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass _______________ Marion Centralia 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St. 7/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar Odin 7/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gospel Lighthouse, 1004 E. Poplar St. Patoka 6/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington Salem 6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby 7/12/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main _______________ Monroe Columbia 6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 7/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 7/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. 7/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 7/12/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 7/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Waterloo 7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr. 7/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr. 7/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St. _______________ Montgomery Witt 7/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway _______________ Randolph Baldwin 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 310 W. Town Chester 6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street 7/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street Coulterville 7/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street Red Bud 6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 815 Locust Street _______________ Richland Noble 7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue Olney 6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street 6/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street 6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street 6/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street 7/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 South West Street 7/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street 6/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road 6/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, 2220 West Main Street 7/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road 7/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 7/13/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle Fairview Heights 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/18/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/25/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/2/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/7/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/9/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/16/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Marissa 6/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marissa Township Building, 221 East Mill Street 7/2/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street Millstadt 7/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave O Fallon 7/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department, 567 West 3rd Street 7/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr Shiloh 7/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp 7/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp Smithton 6/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street _______________ Shelby Shelbyville 7/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th _______________ Washington Nashville 7/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand 7/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive Oakdale 6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road MO Crawford Cuba 7/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington 7/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street Steelville 6/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Steelville, MO, 308 Main Street _______________ Franklin Gerald 7/1/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 Pacific 7/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bristol Manor, 2049 Rose Ln. Saint Clair 7/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Clair Nursing Center, 1035 Plaza Court Sullivan 6/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main Union 6/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception-Union, 6 West State Street 7/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive 7/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart, 1445 East Central Court Washington 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/17/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/22/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/24/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/1/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/6/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/8/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/15/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 6/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd 6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 6/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road 6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 6/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 6/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 6/30/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd. 7/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141 7/10/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing 7/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd Barnhart Article continues after sponsor message 7/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd. Crystal City 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto 6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1831-De Soto, 1651 Veterans Dr. 6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Journey Community Church, 820 N. Main Stree 7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street Desoto 7/13/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Apostilic Church - DeSoto, 4041 Maple Downs Festus 6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67 7/1/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St. 7/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive Herculaneum 7/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr High Ridge 7/6/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd 7/13/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. 7/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Murphy Animal Hospital, 4532 Commerce Ave Imperial 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road Pevely 7/13/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane _______________ Lincoln Troy 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive 7/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J 7/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St. _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 7/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - St Charles County, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway 6/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 6/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 7/1/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd 7/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway 7/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway Saint Charles 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd 7/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive 7/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive 7/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr 7/13/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 7/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street Saint Peters 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Wentzville, 1898 Wentzville Pkwy. _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 7/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Bonne Terre 6/30/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road Desloge 6/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 411 N Harding Farmington 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive 6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., US Bank, 2 N Washington 7/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street _______________ Saint Louis Affton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive 6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd 7/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 7/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 7/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Valley Bank, 199 Clarkson Rd. Brentwood 7/18/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brentwood Parks and Recreation, 2505 S Brentwood Chesterfield 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/18/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advanced Training and Rehab, 14515 N Outer 40 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/22/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/25/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/29/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/2/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/6/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/7/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Samuel Sachs Library, 16400 Buckhardt Place 7/9/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/16/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 7/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road Des Peres 6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road Ellisville 7/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethesda Meadow, 322 Old State Rd Eureka 6/22/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Eureka Pacific Elks Lodge 2644, 19 West 1st Street Fenton 6/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway 6/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 6/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 6/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/22/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson 6/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer 6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer 6/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams 6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams 7/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Manchester 6/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 6/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Saint Louis 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Church, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - South, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard 6/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Orlando Gardens Banquet Center, 4300 Hoffmeister 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 6/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd 7/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd 7/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center for Advanced Medicine South County, 5201 Midamerica Pl 7/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd 7/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 7/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., CBRE City Place 6, 6 City Place, Suite 175 7/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Gathering United Methodist Chruch, 2360 McCausland, Ave. 7/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave 7/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Gathering United Methodist Chruch, 2360 McCausland, Ave. 7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/13/2020: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seven Holy Founders, 6737 Rock Hill Rd. 7/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. St. Louis 6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue Valley Park 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave. Wildwood 7/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road 7/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 6/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Hill Settlement House, 2125 Bissell St. 6/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway 7/7/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Avenue 7/8/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 7/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 7/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr 7/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive _______________ Shelby Bethel 6/25/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bethel Christian Church, 237 North Main Street Clarence 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 151 Shelbina 6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Father Buhman Center, South 4th Street _______________ Warren Warrenton 6/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway 6/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St. Wright City 6/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wright City Lions Club, 678 Westwood Road _______________ Washington Mineral Point 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive Potosi 6/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way _______________ About blood donation All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. ### * Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending