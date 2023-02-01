ST. LOUIS - For the third consecutive year, as part of Black History Month in February, Schnuck Markets, Inc. will offer customers the opportunity to “Round Up at the Register” to support the Urban League.

Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 14, 100% of donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) - specifically the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program. Round ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the Urban League chapter in each respective area. In 2022, Schnucks and its customers donated $150,000 to the Urban League as part of the Round Up campaign.

Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to the Urban League as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

“Schnucks is proud of the partnerships that we have cultivated in our communities with organizations like the Urban League that are focused on the ongoing work of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past ULSTL Chairman of the Board. “By working together with these partners, we can continue on our mission of nourishing people’s lives in the communities that we have mutually served for decades.”

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

"The Urban League is incredibly grateful to Schnucks for our partnership over the last 50 years," said Michael McMillan, Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer. "We especially appreciate the intentionality around inclusion and diversity because it reflects our core values. The Round Up itself has become an opportunity not only to raise revenue but to raise awareness about the incredible need in our community and how we are working together to meet that need."