Uprooted Tree Falls Across Fernwood Avenue, Damages Wires
April 17, 2022 8:00 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - An uprooted tree fell across Fernwood Avenue in Alton on Thursday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The tree that fell broke wires in the area, but there was no damage to nearby poles or the house.
Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to repair the wires and remove the tree. A small amount of Ameren customers were without power for a period of time.
More like this:
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation/ Lansdowne UP Awarded Grants Of $770,000 To Improve East St. Louis Tree Canopy
Feb 20, 2025