ALTON - An uprooted tree fell across Fernwood Avenue in Alton on Thursday afternoon.

The tree that fell broke wires in the area, but there was no damage to nearby poles or the house.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to repair the wires and remove the tree. A small amount of Ameren customers were without power for a period of time.

