Upper Alton Baptist Church Hosts 'Pray For Our Schools' Event At Alton Middle School.

ALTON – The Upper Alton Baptist Church is holding a Pray for Our Schools event at Alton Middle School on Sunday, August 14th at 2:00 pm.

The event will begin with a responsive prayer altogether, followed by a time for individuals and families to walk around and pray using a provided prayer guide, and then conclude with a final prayer all together again. The prayer guides include prompts to pray for teachers, administrators, support staff, & bus drivers in addition to students, of course.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pastor Brad explains, “We simply want to pray for the well-being of everyone involved in our community’s educational system, and sometimes movement—like walking around the school grounds—can help us dig deeper with our prayers. It’s not a rally or any kind of political statement. We’re just getting together to pray.”

“We know our educators and students are tasked with an ever-increasing load,” adds April Linley, Outreach MinistryLeader. “Praying for their continued safety, endurance, and success as they begin a new school year is one small, but the impactful way we can demonstrate our support for the educators and students in our community.”

Anyone interested in participating with the members of the Upper Alton Baptist congregation can meet at the steps that go up to the Main building at Alton Middle School at 2:00 pm on August 14th. Attendees should note that there will not be accessible to the inside of the school buildings. In case of unfriendly weather, the event will be held in the church’s sanctuary.

Upper Alton Baptist Church (UABchurch.org) is located at 2726 College Avenue in Upper Alton. The weekly worship service features a worship band and Bible-based messages. UABC is also known in the community for its preschool, which has served the Alton-Godfrey area since 1980.

More like this: