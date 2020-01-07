ALTON - The Upper Alton Association is a group of concerned business owners and residents who meet on a monthly basis to advance the aspects of the Upper Alton area. Joining the association provides you the opportunity to network monthly with other area citizens. City officials attend the meetings and keep the group informed on the information in and around the city.

If you have attended any of the “Rockin’ with Robert” concerts, Christmas Tree Lighting, Clean-Up Day or the “Souper Saturday” event, you know the group is working hard to maintain the Upper Alton area. On Federal holidays, our American Flag is proudly displayed thanks to the association and the Fire Department for placing them in their respective holders. In the spring and summer, the floral hanging baskets make a statement to the entire area that we are helping to beautify the area.

All the project cost, which is why we look to our merchants and residents to support the Upper Alton Association and become more involved. The annual membership cost for residents is $15.00 per household and the cost for business owners is $75.00.

You are welcome to become as involved as you like and come to our meetings as your schedule permits. We meet the third Thursday of each month from 8:00-9:00 am at Senior Services Plus (2603 N. Rodgers Ave in Alton.)

We look forward to your support and involvement in the upcoming year! For any questions, please contact our President Jamie Ruyle at 618-466-0100 or email at upperaltonassociation@gmail.com.

