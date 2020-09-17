Updated: Vehicles Collide At Brown and Funke In Alton, One Vehicle Ends Up In Yard, Two Injured
ALTON - A car and a truck collided at Brown Street and Funke Street in Alton around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Two were injured in the accident and Alton Police and Alton Fire Department both worked the scene.
Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said a female in the Camaro and a male in the truck were both transported to a local hospital.
Traffic in the area was being rerouted. One of the vehicles ended up at rest in a nearby yard with severe front damage.
