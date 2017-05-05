COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Route 143 at Interstate 255 in Wood River is now down to one lane in each direction, Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday morning.

IDOT and the City of Wood River have been working together to keep the water off 143 the best they can from a nearby drainage area. Wood River had its street sweeping unit out in action Friday morning to clear as much of the area as possible.

Other area road closures are:

IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16

IL 3 @ IL 100 in Grafton

IL 100 from Hardin to Pike County Line

IL 100 @ IL 96 in Kampsville

Brussels Ferry

US 67 from the Clark Bridge going into Missouri will have one-lane of two-way road closures due to major flooding within the area.

Other road closures are:

US 50 at Silver Creek between O’Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County; IL 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Ellis Grove in Randolph County; IL 143 at IL 255 in Wood River is one-lane in each direction; Chester River Bridge across the Mississippi River due to closure of MO-51 in Perryville, Mo. ; IL 3 south of Chester; IL 3 truck bypass (Water St.) in Chester; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; IL 155 in Prairie DuRocher; and

The following roads will open later today: Marine-St. Jacob Road between Lake Rd and School House Road and I-255 SB Exit Ramp to State Street.

IDOT said it will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.



Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

