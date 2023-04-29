JERSEYVILLE - A motorcyclist was tossed off his bike in a crash after striking another vehicle at the intersection of West County Road and U.S. 67 in Jerseyville on Friday morning.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said the crash has been turned over to the Illinois State Police for investigation.

Blackborby said the Jerseyville Police were contacted by the Jersey Sheriff’s Office after a complaint of a motorcycle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed heading into Jerseyville.

He also confirmed that ARCH Medical Air Services was called to the scene to transport the victim to a St. Louis Hospital for further treatment. He said he was not able to release any information about the victim’s condition.

Blackorby also said the Illinois State Police would release any further information on the accident because they are conducting the investigation.

