ALTON - Alton School District is working on the last leg of renovations at Alton Middle School located at 2200 College Avenue and is offering up novelty auditorium seats to anyone interested.

As a part of their renovation, they are getting new seating, new carpet and paint, a larger stage, new sound and light equipment and more. Each party is limited to small number of seats.

Pickup time has been updated to avoid the before and after school traffic. Please call to schedule your pickup time. Appointments will be available between 9 am and 2:45 p.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. this Friday, March 11. No tools are needed, they will even help you load your truck or trailer.

To schedule your pickup or for more information contact Ann Norman at 618-433-7850.

