ALTON - Argosy Casino in Alton closed at 5 a.m. Tuesday because of outside flooding issues, but reopened later in the day at 6 p.m., Argosy Director of Marketing Michael Barker said.

A dirt road was constructed for shuttles to go back and forth to the door of the casino this afternoon. The temporary road hugs the nearby railroad tracks and takes patrons and employees to the front door, Barker said. Employees and customers are asked to park across the street in the Henry Street parking lot.

There will be shuttle service 24 hours a day until the flooding issues subside, Barker said.

“We will keep the casino open and shuttle people back and forth as long as it is safe for employees and guests,” Barker said.

