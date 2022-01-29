GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High.

Effective onMonday, Jan. 31, GCHS and Coolidge have increased their capacity to 40 percent. GCHS will allow 700 spectators per event at Memorial Gymnasium, while Coolidge Main Gymnasium will have a capacity of 200.

GCSD9 SPECTATOR GUIDELINES

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES

Failure to wear a mask will result in removal from the facility

Social distancing is recommended

GCSD9 will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.

Live Streaming (Home games) will be available on the Granite City Warriors Athletics Facebook page or the NFHS Network.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

