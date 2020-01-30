WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police posted a bulletin Thursday afternoon about a report of a missing woman Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2020, but Thursday afternoon Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells updated the story and said she has been located and is safe.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The following female was reported missing by her mother: Ginny Smith Corby, a white female, age 45, height 5-4, a weight of 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Wells said Corby was last seen on Eckhard Street in Wood River, near her residence, at 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A neighbor saw Smith-Corby getting into a white van. The van pulled away from the residence with Smith-Corby.

There is no reason to suspect Smith-Corby was taken against her wishes. She has not contacted family since the time she was last seen.

If anyone knows how to contact Smith-Corby or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Wood River Police Department (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement.

More like this:

Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
Today
East Alton-Wood River Senior Maya Mugge Balances Extracurriculars and Academics
Mar 27, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
6 days ago
Milla LeGette Shows Dedication as Multisport Student Athlete at East Alton-Wood River High School
Feb 28, 2025
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
Yesterday

 