WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police posted a bulletin Thursday afternoon about a report of a missing woman Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2020, but Thursday afternoon Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells updated the story and said she has been located and is safe.

The following female was reported missing by her mother: Ginny Smith Corby, a white female, age 45, height 5-4, a weight of 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Chief Wells said Corby was last seen on Eckhard Street in Wood River, near her residence, at 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A neighbor saw Smith-Corby getting into a white van. The van pulled away from the residence with Smith-Corby.

There is no reason to suspect Smith-Corby was taken against her wishes. She has not contacted family since the time she was last seen.

If anyone knows how to contact Smith-Corby or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Wood River Police Department (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement.

