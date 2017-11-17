WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating four possible overdoses related to a possible bad batch of what was sold as cocaine in Wood River.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the department was currently investigating these cases, including two seemingly unrelated incidences, which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday at Donzos Bar and Grill, located at 8 E Ferguson in Wood River. A third possible overdose is suspected, but not confirmed, at the Wood River Wal-Mart Friday morning. Anonymous reports from Wal-Mart employees and scanner traffic have said the person is now deceased. Bunt also said there was a fourth case, but would not go into detail, adding a press release would come this afternoon.

The two possible overdoses at Donzos were treated on site, with one refusing additional treatment, scanner traffic said. Both were conscious as first responders arrived.

A fifth person contacted Riverbender.com under the condition of anonymity and said he did two small lines of what was described by a seller as cocaine. He was taking himself to a local hospital Friday afternoon - 12 hours later - suffering from heart attack symptoms and loss of circulation to his fingertips. He described himself as a "casual cocaine user," saying he has done larger amounts without nearly that effect.

It is not known at this time if all five cases are related, but the anonymous source to Riverbender said his was almost definitely connected to the two overnight at Donzo's.

Bunt said the substance being sold as cocaine is not known at this time, either. He said his department is awaiting lab analysis at this time, and will release more information as it is available in the interest of public safety.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of what could be a bad or tainted batch of drugs is advised to seek medical treatment immediately and contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

