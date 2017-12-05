CALHOUN COUNTY - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers put out a notice Tuesday during the day that Amanda L. Smith was wanted in Calhoun County for battery. Tuesday night, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers reports Smith was arrested.

Smith is 5-7, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with birthdate of 6/29/1980.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two Rivers had this to say about Smith: "Amanda has ties to Pleasant Hill and has been known to frequent The Palace Tavern. Amanda has never appeared in court on her charges. LKA: 2222 South Carolina St Louisiana Mo. She does frequent the Pike County, IL., area."

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers thanked everyone for sharing links about Smith and there cooperation in making her arrest.

More like this:

Suspect Arrested: Mount Vernon Police Identify Two Victims in July 27, 2025, Shooting
Jul 28, 2025
Shooting Incident Leaves Woman Injured In Granite City
Aug 29, 2025
Mascoutah Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Belleville
Aug 21, 2025
Major Case Squad Activated: 11-Year-Old Critically Wounded in Cahokia Heights Shooting
Jul 22, 2025
16-Year-Old Killed In Madison Shooting
Jul 27, 2025

 