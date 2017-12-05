CALHOUN COUNTY - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers put out a notice Tuesday during the day that Amanda L. Smith was wanted in Calhoun County for battery. Tuesday night, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers reports Smith was arrested.

Smith is 5-7, 150 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with birthdate of 6/29/1980.

Two Rivers had this to say about Smith: "Amanda has ties to Pleasant Hill and has been known to frequent The Palace Tavern. Amanda has never appeared in court on her charges. LKA: 2222 South Carolina St Louisiana Mo. She does frequent the Pike County, IL., area."

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers thanked everyone for sharing links about Smith and there cooperation in making her arrest.

