WOOD RIVER - A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital in St. Louis Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 p.m.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the teenager's condition was improving as of Thursday morning, according to posts from relatives on social media. A representative from the Wood River Fire Department said the boy had suffered multiple systems trauma after being struck by the vehicle, and Bunt said he was in stable condition Wednesday evening and was being prepped for surgery.

No charges are expected to be filed against the motorist, Bunt said. He said witnesses at the scene reported she was traveling at a normal rate of speed when she struck the young man. He said witnesses told police there was nothing the motorist could do to avoid him.

"We don't believe there was anything the driver could do," Bunt said. "He darted from behind the vehicle, according to witnesses. It may have been the result of a blind spot created by another vehicle. All witnesses indicated the driver was going about the speed limit, or maybe just a little over."

Traffic reconstruction experts were called to the scene to corroborate witness claims.

