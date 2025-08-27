COLUMBIA, IL. — A barricaded subject was taken into custody without injury Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2025, following an hours-long standoff at a residence on Meadow Court, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, when deputies responded to a report of a stolen firearm from the home in the 1800 block of Meadow Court in Columbia, IL. Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered the suspect in the basement, who refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself inside, and made threats toward officers.

After several hours of negotiations, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department said the subject was safely apprehended without injury to himself or first responders. Columbia Fire and EMS personnel were on scene and evaluated the individual as a precaution before transferring him to the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Columbia Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Illinois State Police, Columbia EMS, and other partner agencies throughout the incident.

Officials said additional details will be released once investigators have cleared the scene.

Authorities thanked the community for patience and cooperation as they worked to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

