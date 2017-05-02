WOOD RIVER -The Wood River Police Department said late Tuesday it has identified a suspect thanks to the public's help in a credit card fraud case.

The Wood River Police Department sought information about a fraud suspect who has used several credit cards at Wood River Walmart, Godfrey Walmart and the O'Fallon Walmart.

"We have some good pictures of him," Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said. "If the suspects are not from the area, it can be harder to identify them, but sometimes they are local people who are desperate and don't care about committing the crime locally."

Article continues after sponsor message

Bunt said using social media is definitely helping Wood River Police in gathering information about suspects.

"We go first to local law enforcement agencies, but then the media on social media," he said. "Social media is definitely a tool for us."

Anyone with any other information about the suspect is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114 or the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433.

More like this: