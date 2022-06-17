WOOD RIVER - Senior Madilyn Fry has loved her time as an East Alton-Wood River High School multi-sport athlete. She is concluding her career with the girls' softball team this spring. Recently, she made her decision to play softball on scholarship next spring for Blackburn College in Carlinville. She was also an all-conference player this past season.

Marilyn is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

In a reflection on her athletic career, she said: "I would like to thank quite a few people in my life for helping me become the athlete I am today. First, I would like to thank my older brother for always playing with me in the front yard when I was younger. Every day after school we would go in the yard and play Wiffle ball. He taught me basically everything I know in the sport. Without him teaching me and challenging me when we would play, I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today.

"Next, I would like to thank my little sisters, ever since they were born they had been at my games cheering me on. They challenge me to be a better athlete and sister every day. After them, I would like to thank my biggest supporters, my parents. Without them, I wouldn’t have ever been given the opportunity to even come across this sport. They have spent much of their time working and making money for me to be able to do the things I love most. They push me to be a better athlete on and off the field.

"Without them (my parents) nothing would have been possible. I would also like to thank every coach I have ever had, from the baseball fields to the softball fields. Every coach I have had has had a big impact on me in my life. They have helped me through situations I never thought I would have been in, and they have made me a better athlete, person, and even teammate. Last but not least, I would like to thank all of my teammates I have ever had. Each teammate has a special place in my heart, they have taught me to be a better teammate and person on and off the field, and have left many unforgettable memories."

Dana Emerick and Michael Beachum are Madilyn's girls' softball coaches for the Oilers.

Madilyn mentioned some of her key accomplishments as:

"Freshman year I was a first-team all-conference first baseman and all-state. In my junior year, I got team MVP and first-team all-conference."

She said she started out playing travel baseball when she was 7 and switched to softball her freshman year.

"My favorite thing about this sport is the bonding and the new friendships created over time," she said.

She said some of her favorite things to do in her off time are she likes to weightlift and play video games.

"Being involved in sports over the past four years has helped me become a more outgoing person.," she said. "I have learned to open up and become more vocal on and off the field. Sports have taught me to have confidence and to never give up not only on myself but on others around me even when it gets difficult. Softball has taught me to put myself in uncomfortable positions because even though you may think it is the most awkward or uncomfortable thing ever, you may be surprised at what good can come out of it.

"Last but not least, softball has taught me to overcome obstacles. Everyone goes through a difficult moment in softball whether it be a hitting slump, fielding slump, mental slump, or maybe even an all-around slump. Going through a hard time like this and working hard each day to get through it has shown me that I really can do whatever I put my mind to."

She will be attending Blackburn College and continuing her softball career. Madilyn is a Silver Medallion Recipient and is in the National Honor Society. She is also a high-level bowler.

